Mississippi Walmart cleans up, passes inspection after rats found earlier this month Published 9:19 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Walmart Natchez has apparently passed a follow-up inspection after a customer reported the store for having rats earlier this month. A “passed” sign is now posted, replacing a yellow “critical violations” card that was on the door.

The Consumer Protection Division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce received a complaint from a Walmart Natchez customer on Aug. 8 after allegedly spotting two dead rats on the floor of the store.

An inspector on Aug. 9 found a loaf of bread that had been “chewed on by rodents,” said a spokesman for the state department.

In addition, the inspector noted a distinct “rodent urine smell in the warehouse where bread vendor racks are stored.”

State officials said the store was aware of the problem and had already started corrective actions prior to the arrival of the inspector. Those actions included putting out rodent traps and glue boards, as well as having “pest control visit daily,” the state official said.

At the time of the inspection, the state issued a Yellow Critical Notice, which was put on display at the front of the store near the grocery entrance.

On Aug. 18, a follow up inspection was conducted, and no rodents were found in the store or its warehouse in Natchez.