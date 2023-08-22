U. S. Marshals make arrest in Georgia relating to Mississippi Waffle House shooting

Published 9:21 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A man was arrested in Georgia by the U. S. Marshal’s Task Force for crimes he allegedly committed in Mississippi.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, members of the Task Force served a Lee County Circuit Court capias on Courtney M. Jamison for aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement officers located Jamison in Atlanta, Ga. The charges are related to a March shooting at a Waffle House in Tupelo.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“At this time, Jamison is in federal custody in Lafayette County,” the press release reads. “Tupelo charges are awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court. The Tupelo Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force for their assistance in taking Jamison into custody.”

More Z-newsletter-news

Company fined after worker fell off barge, died in Mississippi River

Mississippi Walmart cleans up, passes inspection after rats found earlier this month

Are you the biggest college football fan? Vrbo ready to give a big prize as Mississippi city comes in 4th of Top 15 Passionate Fans communities

Mississippi Skies: Wednesday could be the hottest day so far

Print Article