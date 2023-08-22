U. S. Marshals make arrest in Georgia relating to Mississippi Waffle House shooting Published 9:21 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

A man was arrested in Georgia by the U. S. Marshal’s Task Force for crimes he allegedly committed in Mississippi.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, members of the Task Force served a Lee County Circuit Court capias on Courtney M. Jamison for aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement officers located Jamison in Atlanta, Ga. The charges are related to a March shooting at a Waffle House in Tupelo.

“At this time, Jamison is in federal custody in Lafayette County,” the press release reads. “Tupelo charges are awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court. The Tupelo Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force for their assistance in taking Jamison into custody.”