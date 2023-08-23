Mississippi community turns to prayer for relief amid searing heat Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Amid searing temperatures and severe drought, a Mississippi community turns to God on Thursday to pray for rain and relief.

“Our land is dry, our farmers are suffering, and our emergency personnel are weary,” a post on Facebook said in an announcement of a community-wide prayer service in Lawrence County.

The service is set for 11 a.m. at the Monticello Baptist Church sanctuary on East Broad Street In Monticello.

High temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees on Wednesday and continue to surpass 100 degrees each day this week. Precipitation chances remain at 0 percent for the week as well.

“Everyone is invited to join as we go before the throne of God asking for relief,” the post said.