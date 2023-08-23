Mississippi man arrested on child molestation charges Published 4:58 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

A Mississippi man has been arrested on child molestation charges.

The Oxford Police Department reports that on Aug. 17, the officers responded to take a report of molestation.

After investigation, Antavious Dukes, 21, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting — Touching of a

Child for Lustful Purposes.

Dukes was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $35,000 bond.