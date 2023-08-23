Mississippi man arrested on child molestation charges

Published 4:58 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested on child molestation charges.

The Oxford Police Department reports that on Aug. 17, the officers responded to take a report of molestation.

After investigation, Antavious Dukes, 21, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting — Touching of a
Child for Lustful Purposes.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Dukes was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $35,000 bond.

More News

Two killed, two injured in late night shooting. More details emerge in incident involving Mississippi deputy.

Mississippi community turns to prayer for relief amid searing heat

Mississippi man pleads guilty in scheme to defraud multiple banks of hundreds of thousands of dollars

Suspect shot, killed after Mississippi deputies respond to deadly domestic disturbance

Print Article