Mississippi sheriff asking for help finding missing woman Published 7:35 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding reported missing person Kaytlyn Bryce (a.k.a. Kate Moss), age 23.

Kaytlyn Bryce is described as a white female, approximately 5’ 6” in height, weighing approximately 110 lbs., with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Her last known address of residence was in the 2200 block of Highway 184 in the Powers community, which is east of Laurel. She was last seen on July 31. There is no known last clothing description.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaytlyn Bryce (a.k.a. Kate Moss) is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).