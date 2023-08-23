Mississippi Skies: What is that spot in the Gulf and when will we know more? Published 8:56 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Before we begin, let’s caution everyone to be careful which information to follow. There are plenty of websites and social media pages out there that can latch onto one forecast model to proclaim, “a Cat 3 or 4 hurricane is heading to the Mississippi Coast in 8 days.” Could it happen? Of course, it’s August in Mississippi. A hurricane is possible anytime and we’re right in the peak of the season. Will it happen? It’s unlikely, at least for it to happen exactly that way. Hurricane forecasting has improved tremendously recently but tracks and strengths are still educated guesses this many days out.

Right now, we know forecast models that are normally reliable are picking up a low chance of a disturbance developing in seven days that has a northward movement towards the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll keep watching.

For Thursday, temperatures continue to climb. Some Mississippi communities could hit all-time hottest temps before the day is over. Be sure to check on neighbors, the homeless, pets, and livestock as just about any amount of time outside could be dangerous the next few days.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 98 and heat index of 108. Clear Thursday night with a low of 81.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 101 and heat index of 112. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 76.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the late afternoon and evening. High of 105 and heat index of 115. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 76.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 98 and heat index of 107. Clear overnight with a low of 76.