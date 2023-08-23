Suspect captured after high-speed chase on Mississippi highway Published 8:58 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

A high-speed pursuit that began in Lincoln County Monday ended with the apprehension of the suspect in Terry.

On Monday, Aug. 21, at approximately 5:20 p.m., a Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was monitoring traffic on Interstate 55 in Lincoln County when he attempted to stop a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro speeding north near Brookhaven exit 38, according to Cpl. Craig James.

When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit ensued north on I-55 for more than 40 miles, until the vehicle lost control at the intersection of Patterson Street and South Utica Street in Terry. The driver then fled on foot.

MHP troopers, MHP Air Operations Unit, and local law enforcement officers searched for approximately four hours, until the suspect was located under an abandoned house near Terry High School.

The driver, 20-year-old Frederick Dewayne Lewis of Moundville, Alabama, was taken into custody and charged with felony fleeing or eluding police in motor vehicle, speeding 10-19 mph over limit, speeding 30-plus mph over limit, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, resisting arrest by non-violent flight, following too close, driving too close, and driving in more than one lane. Lewis was booked into Lincoln County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by MHP.