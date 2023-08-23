Suspect shot, killed after Mississippi deputies respond to deadly domestic disturbance Published 4:59 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Mississippi agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Madison County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, in a news release, reported that the shooting involved the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred on August 22nd, 2023, around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Oakfield Boulevard in Canton, Mississippi.

“Deputies were responding to a call for service regarding a domestic disturbance at a home where it is believed the involved subject had fatally injured another individual at this scene,” the news release said. “Upon arrival, the subject presented a weapon at the deputies. The involved subject received fatal injuries.”

The deputies involved did not receive any serious physical injuries during this incident.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.