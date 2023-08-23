Suspect shot, killed after Mississippi deputies respond to deadly domestic disturbance

Published 4:59 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Madison County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, in a news release, reported that the shooting involved the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred on August 22nd, 2023, around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Oakfield Boulevard in Canton, Mississippi.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“Deputies were responding to a call for service regarding a domestic disturbance at a home where it is believed the involved subject had fatally injured another individual at this scene,” the news release said. “Upon arrival, the subject presented a weapon at the deputies. The involved subject received fatal injuries.”

The deputies involved did not receive any serious physical injuries during this incident.
MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

More News

Two killed, two injured in late night shooting. More details emerge in incident involving Mississippi deputy.

Mississippi community turns to prayer for relief amid searing heat

Mississippi man pleads guilty in scheme to defraud multiple banks of hundreds of thousands of dollars

Mississippi man arrested on child molestation charges

Print Article