Two killed, two injured in late night shooting. More details emerge in incident involving Mississippi deputy. Published 8:52 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Two people were killed and two people injured in an incident that involved a Mississippi deputy.

More details have emerged in what appears to have started as a domestic dispute Tuesday night and ended with an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that the incident began Tuesday night in the Oakfield Subdivision in Madison County.

Officials from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two gunshot victims at the entrance of the subdivision.

Officers briefly pursued a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

At one point, the suspect presented a weapon at the deputies. The involved subject received fatal injuries.

Officials report that one gunshot victim was airlifted to the hospital, and two others were taken by ambulance. One of the victims later died of their injuries.

The deputies involved did not receive any serious physical injuries during this incident.