Mississippi man pleads guilty to selling drugs on university campus

Published 5:39 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Judge's gavel on table in office

A Mississippi man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to selling drugs on a university campus.

Kendrick Tillman, of Batesville, was sentenced to spend nearly five years in federal prison.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Tillman reportedly distributed drugs on the Ole Miss campus in April 2022.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Federal prosecutors said Tillman sold a controlled substance to a person on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and later sold drugs in front of the Sigma Chi fraternity house on the university’s campus.

Tillman reportedly sold the drug Percocet to a person who was under the age of 21.

 

 

More News

State confirms first five cases of West Nile virus in Mississippi this year

Mississippi city beefing up security after shots fired at park; police report several incidents possibly related to recent murder

Suspect captured after high-speed chase on Mississippi highway

Mississippi Skies: What is that spot in the Gulf and when will we know more?

Print Article