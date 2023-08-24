Mississippi man pleads guilty to selling drugs on university campus Published 5:39 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

A Mississippi man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to selling drugs on a university campus.

Kendrick Tillman, of Batesville, was sentenced to spend nearly five years in federal prison.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Tillman reportedly distributed drugs on the Ole Miss campus in April 2022.

Federal prosecutors said Tillman sold a controlled substance to a person on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and later sold drugs in front of the Sigma Chi fraternity house on the university’s campus.

Tillman reportedly sold the drug Percocet to a person who was under the age of 21.