Mississippi Skies: Excessively hot weekend begins Friday Published 8:55 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Excessive heat warnings and advisories continue Friday and into the weekend with temperatures ranging from 97 to 102 degrees and heat index values up to 113 degrees. The sun is still in control with rain chances very slight and very isolated. Fortunately, we did have an isolated shower or two form Thursday and that trend could continue Friday and into the weekend.

Some people along the coast may finally get a break from the excessively dry weather. Models are still showing some sort of tropical system heading to the Gulf of Mexico coast somewhere between Mississippi and Florida.

The following was issued by the National Weather Service in Mobile Thursday:

“A broad area of low pressure is forecast to move into the northwest Caribbean Sea this weekend. Some gradual tropical development is possible into early next week as the system moves north and enters the Gulf of Mexico. There is a Medium (60%) chance of tropical development through the next 7 days. No local impacts are expected through the weekend. An increased risk of rip currents is possible by early next week. We will continue to monitor this potential system over the next several days. Now is a good time to review your hurricane plans. For more information, go to our Facebook and Twitter pages or listen to NOAA Weather Radio.”

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 100 and heat index of 108. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 77.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the late afternoon. High of 102 and heat index of 111. Becoming clear overnight with a low of 75.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. High of 103 and heat index of 113. Becoming clear overnight with a low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 97 and heat index of 106. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 78.