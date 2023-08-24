State confirms first five cases of West Nile virus in Mississippi this year

Published 5:47 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

The Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the first five cases of West Nile Virus in humans in Mississippi for this year.

An MSDH report shows that two cases have been reported in Hinds County, two cases in Jackson County, and one case has been reported in Lamar County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. Peak West Nile Virus season can run through October, so the health department advises you to take precautions against mosquitoes that spread the virus.

In 2022, Mississippi had seven human cases of West Nile virus with one death — the first West Nile virus death reported in the state since 2017.

