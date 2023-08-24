Young Mississippi man murdered; police asking for public’s help Published 7:47 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

A Mississippi police department has asked the public for help in locating a person of interest following a reported homicide.

The Columbus Police Department responded to a disturbance call on 11th Avenue South Thursday. According to a press release, the E-911 dispatchers reported to have heard sounds of gunshots during the call. Officers entered the home and found a person shot.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the person, Jarion Griffin, 26, was pronounced dead by Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant.

Traylen Colvin was identified by the chief as being a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

“The Columbus Police Department is actively pursuing any leads or information related to this case,” Daughtry said. “We urge the public to come forward and provide any information that may assist us in bringing justice to the victim and closure to their family and loved ones. If you have any information regarding this homicide investigation or any related details, please do not hesitate to contact the Columbus Police Department. Your cooperation and assistance are crucial in helping us solve this case and maintain the safety and security of our community.”

The anonymous P3 app is available on all smartphone app stores or call Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151.