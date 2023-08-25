Cheese, lettuce, and other groceries that rose in price in July Published 4:10 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

After more than a year of historical inflation, grocery prices are staying relatively steady. Prices fell in March and April for the first time since September 2020 and have changed little since. In July, the cost of groceries inflated 0.3% over June prices.

The drop earlier this spring was largely fueled by decreases in eggs—which had risen dramatically in price—as well as meats, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products.

The overall cost of groceries in July remained up 3.6% from 2022 after historically high inflation in the past couple of years following a series of major social and economic events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, labor disruptions, and heightened consumer demand. Overall, inflation has finally somewhat cooled after continuous interest rate hikes from the Fed, and grocery inflation appears to be doing the same.

Despite the lull, groceries in some categories continued to climb. Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price increases over the last month, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

#19. Long-grain white rice (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.3%

– Annual change in cost: +8.3%

– July 2023 cost: $1.01

#18. Wine (per 1 liter)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.6%

– Annual change in cost: +0.6%

– July 2023 cost: $13.42

#17. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.6%

– Annual change in cost: +4%

– July 2023 cost: $5.85

#16. Whole wheat bread (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.6%

– Annual change in cost: +11.4%

– July 2023 cost: $2.58

#15. Ground coffee (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.8%

– Annual change in cost: +0.5%

– July 2023 cost: $6.14

#14. Dried beans (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.8%

– Annual change in cost: +2.9%

– July 2023 cost: $1.72

#13. Bananas (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1%

– Annual change in cost: -1.4%

– July 2023 cost: $0.63

#12. American processed cheese (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.8%

– Annual change in cost: +5.3%

– July 2023 cost: $4.78

#11. Ground beef (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.9%

– Annual change in cost: +2%

– July 2023 cost: $5.54

#10. Ham (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2%

– Annual change in cost: +11%

– July 2023 cost: $4.53

#9. Frozen concentrate orange juice (per 16 oz.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2%

– Annual change in cost: +15.5%

– July 2023 cost: $3.34

#8. White bread (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.2%

– Annual change in cost: +15.5%

– July 2023 cost: $1.98

#7. All-purpose white flour (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.4%

– Annual change in cost: +5.8%

– July 2023 cost: $0.56

#6. White potatoes (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.4%

– Annual change in cost: +11.2%

– July 2023 cost: $1.05

#5. Beef steaks (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.6%

– Annual change in cost: +9.5%

– July 2023 cost: $10.63

#4. Potato chips (per 16 oz.)

– One-month increase in cost: +3.1%

– Annual change in cost: +9.9%

– July 2023 cost: $6.48

#3. Navel oranges (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +3.6%

– Annual change in cost: Not available

– July 2023 cost: $1.59

#2. Iceberg lettuce (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +3.8%

– Annual change in cost: Not available

– July 2023 cost: $1.67

#1. Cheddar cheese, natural (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +4%

– Annual change in cost: +1%

– July 2023 cost: $5.91