Mississippi man previously cited for ignoring burn ban arrested for reportedly setting property on fire

Published 1:19 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been charged with setting a property on fire during a burn ban.

Officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Michael Johns on Aug. 21 after deputies and firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire at the 1000 block of Mandy Lane.

Johns had previously (within the last 12 months) been cited for burning while a burn ban was in effect.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Johns was arrested for burning while under a burn ban.

Upon seeing the Judge for arraignment, the charge was enhanced to Arson/Willfully or recklessly setting a fire to woods or fields. No bond has been set at this time.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.

More News

Mississippi police say man suspected in auto burglary caught on video using stolen credit card. Do you know him?

Future of Mississippi meat production could be the G.O.A.T.

Whelp: Mississippi native, former NFL player teaches comedian Kevin Hart a lesson about age

Dozens of Mississippi counties are under a burn ban. One county’s sheriff reminds us all just how serious it is to follow the directive.

Print Article