Mississippi man previously cited for ignoring burn ban arrested for reportedly setting property on fire Published 1:19 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

A Mississippi man has been charged with setting a property on fire during a burn ban.

Officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Michael Johns on Aug. 21 after deputies and firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire at the 1000 block of Mandy Lane.

Johns had previously (within the last 12 months) been cited for burning while a burn ban was in effect.

Johns was arrested for burning while under a burn ban.

Upon seeing the Judge for arraignment, the charge was enhanced to Arson/Willfully or recklessly setting a fire to woods or fields. No bond has been set at this time.