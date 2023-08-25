Mississippi police say man suspected in auto burglary caught on video using stolen credit card. Do you know him? Published 1:06 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Mississippi investigators believe a suspect in an August auto burglary has been caught on camera using a stolen credit card from that burglary.

Hattiesburg police officers are asking for help identifying the suspect related to a burglary that took place on August 7 in the 3700 block of West 4th Street.

After the burglary, the suspect reportedly used a stolen credit card from a purse that was in the vehicle. The credit card was used at a business located in the 3800 block of West 4th Street.

The police posted images from the store’s video surveillance.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident or the suspect’s identity/whereabouts, please get in touch with Hattiesburg Police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.