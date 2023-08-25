Two fugitives wanted for June murders in Alabama arrested by US Marshals in Mississippi Published 3:42 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Two fugitives wanted for murder in Alabama have been arrested in Mississippi.

WLOX News in Biloxi reports that the agents with the U.S. Marshals’ Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) arrested Devanta Hall, 22, and a 17-year-old male in Moss Point.

Both suspects are wanted by the Mobile Police Department on two separate, unrelated murders.

Hall is wanted for murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle. The incident happened on June 18 at a Pride gas station on St. Stephens Road in Mobile.

The teen is wanted for murder in connection to a June 20 homicide at the Spanish Oak Inn in Theodore.

Hall was taken into custody near the 4900 block of Larimore Street.

The teen was taken into custody near the 3400 block of Dubose Avenue.

The arrests were made as part of a joint investigation between the U.S. Marshals and the Mobile Police Department. The U.S. Marshals Service says MPD provided crucial information to them that helped narrow down the locations of both murder suspects in Moss Point.

The GCRFTF Gulfport, Mobile and Hattiesburg offices, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Mobile Police Department and the Moss Point Police Department all assisted in the arrests.