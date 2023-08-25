Woman finds electronic tracking device while driving through Mississippi Published 4:53 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

A woman traveling from the Mississippi Gulf Coast along I-55 escaped a terrifying situation thanks to some quick thinking and the assistance of a watchful deputy.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the person stopped in the north Mississippi county just off I-55 after finding a tracking device.

“When the subject entered the office, it was apparent she was in distress,” a statement from the department reads. “The subject began to explain that she was concerned and almost certain she was being tracked. Deputy Ware spoke with her for a moment about everything that was going on. The subject stated she believed there to be an Apple Air Tag on her car somewhere. She stated that her daughter and one of her friends were able to detect it but were unable to locate it.”

According to the department, the woman suspected a neighbor near her new home may have allegedly started tracking her. A deputy went outside and found the Air Tag in a key box inside the rear bumper of her car.

“The device was disabled and the local authorities where the subject believed this to have happened were notified,” the statement reads. “The female subject was traveling I-55 and had become so concerned with the situation she found the nearest law enforcement office to her at the time and that is how she arrived at the Montgomery County S.O.”

The department praised the person’s actions and said people should always be careful.

“Always be cautious of your surroundings, especially when traveling to new and populated areas. If something does not feel right or you feel uncomfortable, always let law enforcement know, no matter how unimportant or silly it may feel,” the statement reads.