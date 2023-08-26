Mississippi man arrested for murder Published 12:39 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

A Mississippi man is behind bars after being arrested for first degree murder Friday afternoon.

According to the George County Sheriff’s Department, the communications center got a call for help on Ashton Drive in the Ward community. When deputies arrived, they found a woman’s body.

Leon Eugene Lambert III was identified as the suspect in the alleged homicide and turned himself into the GCSO not long after the incident occurred. He is awaiting an initial appearance.

Since the investigation is in the early stages, more information is not available. Anyone with information is asked to call 601-947-4811.