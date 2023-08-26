Mississippi Skies: Better storm coverage Sunday with a severe risk in the forecast Published 9:19 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

What has seemed like endless days of extreme heat and dry conditions for many of us is finally changing. We’ll have better storm coverage for most regions Sunday and several days this week! Unfortunately, we also have a severe risk in Monday’s forecast.

A Level 1 risk covers south and central Mississippi up to a line from Vicksburg to Macon. The main threats are hail and damaging winds.

We have Tropical Depression 10 meandering out in the water barely moving. It’s expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia Sunday and into a hurricane by Tuesday. Most models agree the storm is heading towards Florida, but we could still have some impact depending on the exact track and strength at landfall. We’ll know more Sunday night and Monday.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with showers and storms becoming likely in the afternoon. High near 90. A couple showers or storms possible into the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Low of 70.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. High of 99 and heat index of 108. A shower or storm possible into the night with a low of 72. Wing gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Increasing clouds with a high of 103 and heat index of 110. A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 73.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 105 and heat index of 114. A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 80.