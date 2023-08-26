Mississippi Skies: Hurricane? Cold front? Rain? What is going to give us relief from the record heat? Published 12:32 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

The record heatwave continues this weekend, but there may be a break on the way.

It all comes down to what happens with a cold front expected to move southward. If the cold front is strong enough, we could get some rain from the actual front and temperatures could drop seven to 10 degrees. A stronger front could also steer some tropical mischief away from the Mississippi coast.

Right now, forecast models are showing the front to come through around Tuesday. It won’t be “cool” after the front, but the temperatures will be more tolerable and not as dangerous. Evenings midweek could be almost pleasant. Unfortunately, the temps look to come right back up to above average after a couple of days.

In the tropics, we’re still watching a system that’s expected to become at least a depression this weekend, and possibly a tropical storm.

From the National Hurricane Center:

“Northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico (AL93):

Satellite images indicate that the area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea is gradually becoming better organized, with increasing thunderstorm activity and a better-defined low-level circulation. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while it moves generally northward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, western Cuba, and Florida should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.”

North Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High near 100 and heat index up to 109 degrees. Partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 75.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 101 and heat index of 110. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 74.

South Mississippi

Mostly clear with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the late afternoon and evening. High of 104 and heat index of 112. Becoming clear overnight with a low of 76.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High of 102 and heat index of 111. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 78.