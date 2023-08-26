Suspicious device threat leads to continued investigation at Mississippi university Published 9:25 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

Mississippi State University is investigating an anonymous suspicious device threat Friday night There were no injuries reported. Out of an abundance of caution, MSU swept impacted areas, observed all safety precautions, and updated students.

The threat was communicated to MSU Police at 6:24 p.m. by text message.

Acting on that threat, Maroon Alert emergency notifications were sent to the MSU community to evacuate Hathorn, Hull, Nunnelee and Sessums halls. These buildings were inspected and cleared by MSU Police and specially trained K-9s.

MSU Police secured the area and swept buildings searching for the alleged device, with the assistance of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office. No suspicious device was found.

The university will provide updates as they become available via official university outlets, including www.emergency.msstate.edu, and official social media channels.

Follow MSU Maroon Alert at twitter.com/maroonalert.