‘The Price is Right’ fans remember Bob Barker, dead at 99 Published 5:55 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

Bob Barker, beloved gameshow personality and longtime host of The Price is Right, died Saturday at age 99.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” publicist Roger Neal said in a statement to NPR.

Active for more than 80 years, he broke Johnny Carson’s record for the number of times he appeared on the same TV show consecutively. He hosted The Price is Right for 35 years. Although it seems to many people that he hasn’t been gone from the show for very long, he retired right at 16 years ago.

“I really had myself worked up in an emotional state,” he said about his retirement, “and I thought, I’ve got to go over there and do this show — straighten yourself out, Barker!”

Born on an Indian Reservation in South Dakota, his mother taught school. His dream was to become a professional baseball player. Instead, he joined the United States Navy and became a fighter pilot. He later completed his education and started a career in radio before transitioning to television.