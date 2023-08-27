It’s time to vote again Tuesday in the primary runoff Published 8:16 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

Dozens of Mississippi counties will hold a Primary Runoff Tuesday to finalize party candidates for the General Election in November.

With Mississippi’s closed party primaries, it can get confusing for people wanting to vote. Here are the major rules:

If one voted in a primary on Aug. 8, he or she must vote in the same party’s runoff. For example, if one voted in the Republican Primary earlier this month, he or she can’t cross over to vote in the Democratic Primary Runoff.

If one did not vote in the Primary on Aug. 8, he or she may vote in either party’s primary runoff without restrictions.

Regardless of choosing a party for which to vote in the primaries, voters will be able to vote for candidates of all parties, including independents, in November as they will all be combined into one ballot.

All voters must have a valid ID with a photo to vote.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Not all counties will have local races Tuesday as many races were already finalized. In races across the state, there will be six primaries for both parties in House districts.

According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, the following counties will hold runoff elections Tuesday: