Mississippi hunters bag record-breaking alligator, officials announce. Monster gator weighed more than 800 pounds. Published 6:23 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

A new state record of the longest alligator was broken, and he is a monster weighing more than 800 pounds.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the new record harvest on social media Saturday with a picture of the hunters and the alligator.

“Congratulations to these Mississippi hunters!” The post said.

Hunters Tanner White of Flora, Don Woods of Oxford, Will Thomas of Madison, and Joey Clark of Jackson harvested the male alligator in the West

The alligator measured 14 feet and 3 inches long, with a belly girth of 66 inches and tail girth of 46.5 inches. He weighed 802.5 lbs, according to Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials.