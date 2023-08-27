Mississippi officials investigating fire that killed 13-year-old boy Published 8:16 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

Mississippi officials are investigating a mobile home fire that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy Thursday night.

WTOK in Meridian reports that emergency officials responded to the fire that started at approximately 10 p,m. Thursday night in the Lakeside Trailer Park at 10415 Rabbit Road.

Officials from the Lauderdale Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person was able to escape the mobile home fire, but that the teen was killed in the incident.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is working with the State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.