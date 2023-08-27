Mississippi officials investigating fire that killed 13-year-old boy

Published 8:16 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials are investigating a mobile home fire that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy Thursday night.

WTOK in Meridian reports that emergency officials responded to the fire that started at approximately 10 p,m. Thursday night in the Lakeside Trailer Park at 10415 Rabbit Road.

Officials from the Lauderdale Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person was able to escape the mobile home fire, but that the teen was killed in the incident.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is working with the State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

 

 

More News

Officials: Suspect breaks into Mississippi clinic to destroy dialysis machines. Doesn’t steal anything.

Mississippi hunters bag record-breaking alligator, officials announce. Monster gator weighed more than 800 pounds.

Suspicious device threat leads to continued investigation at Mississippi university

From Chapel Hart to The Nutcracker, Mississippi venue prepping for fall season

Print Article