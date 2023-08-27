Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Tropical Storm Idalia forms; risk for severe storms today expands

Published 10:45 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Tropical Depression 10 officially became Tropical Storm Idalia this morning. Located near the Yucatan Peninsula, Cozumel is under a tropical storm warning.

Just after 10 a.m., the storm was found to have sustained winds of 40 miles per hour with a pressure of 996 mb. It’s currently moving east at two miles per hour, but models show a more northward motion with strengthening into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico expected by Tuesday.

Models continue to show the storm making landfall in Florida Wednesday.

In Mississippi, our threat for severe storms today has expanded to include the entire state except for north Mississippi. Main risks are damaging winds and hail from noon until 9 p.m.

