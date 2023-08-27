Mississippi Skies: Cooler for some; rain chances for others Published 8:10 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

Our forecast for cooler temperatures for most of Mississippi is on track! Although it will still be hot, we’ll be closer to normal than the record temps the past few weeks.

We also have a better chance of rain across the state. With the rain chance comes a risk for severe thunderstorms, mostly from a line south of Natchez to Jackson to Columbus. The main risks are hail and damaging winds. Storms are expected anytime between noon and 9 p.m.

The first hurricane watches have been issued for Tropical Storm Idalia. Models are still forecasting a Florida landfall on Wednesday. As far as impacts here, if any, we’ll know closer to landfall and the storm’s strength.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 87 with a few showers or storms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 68.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 88. A shower or two is possible in the late afternoon and evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 68.

South Mississippi

Sunny with showers and storms becoming likely in the late afternoon and evening. High of 97 and heat index of 107. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 71.

Gulf Coast

Hot with a high of 96 and heat index of 107. Showers and storms becoming likely in the afternoon and evening. Monday night, more showers likely with storms possible. Low of 74.