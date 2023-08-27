Mississippi teen wanted for murder turns himself into police; two others wanted Published 8:12 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

A Natchez teenager turned himself in to Natchez Police Sunday, a suspect in the murder of Jordan Knight, who was shot to death at Holiday Apartments on June 21.

Jayden Cayou, 19, of 17 Prince Addition, Natchez, was sought on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, but had been eluding police. He turned himself in to Natchez Police officers late Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, Natchez Police also added charges to Jamarion Perkins, 17, who was arrested earlier this month on charges by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for the ambush-style shooting of two men on Myrtle Drive Aug. 10 and is being held on $2 million bond. Natchez Police said they found evidence linking Perkins to Knight’s killing and Perkins now faces one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the Holiday Apartment death and shooting.

“This is a retaliation thing. It’s gang stuff,” said Natchez Police Commander Jerry Ford. “They feel like this is the thing they should do.”

Ford said Natchez Police seek two others in the Knight killing.

“We are still asking the public for any information they can provide us. We appreciate the information they have shared, and need information about any other people who were involved. Please call Crime Stoppers,” Ford said.

Jordan Knight, 20, was shot dead and two others injured at approximately 11:15 p.m. on June 21 at Holiday Apartments. The two injured were treated and released from a hospital.

On Aug. 10 at approximately 5:45 p.m., Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24, were shot multiple times in the yard of a home on Myrtle Drive. ACSO investigators quickly identified suspects and arrested three people, including Perkins, charging them with two counts of murder, and another as an accessory to murder.