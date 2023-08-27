Officials: Suspect breaks into Mississippi clinic to destroy dialysis machines. Doesn’t steal anything. Published 6:36 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

The Fayette Police Department along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the malicious and senseless destruction of dialysis equipment at the DRG Fayette Dialysis Unit located on Highway 61, Fayette, MS, in Jefferson County.

At approximately 3:50 a.m. on Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an employee reporting for duty at the dialysis clinic. Once she entered the clinic, she noticed that the equipment used to dialyze patients had been destroyed, and immediately called to report it.

Upon the arrival of Fayette Police Department officers, John Buie and Anfrene Tenner along with detective Bobby Bailey (JCSO), discovered that all of the dialysis machines (1 through 8) had been destroyed as well as the large water tank. The subject also destroyed televisions and computers.

After viewing the video footage, the unidentified subject, who appeared to be a male, was seen prying open the rear door of the clinic. The subject was fully covered and wearing gloves.

No other items were stolen from the clinic, so it appears that the subject entered the premises just to destroy the dialysis equipment.

“This is very disturbing, and the Fayette Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are working hard to find the individual who is responsible for this heinous act,” JCSO states in a news release.

“This was a major inconvenience and hardship for the kidney patients that receive dialysis at this location. Arrangements had to be made for the scheduled patients to be transported to other locations to be dialyzed and due to the damage to the computers their information was not readily available.

“Investigations are ongoing and we are asking anyone one with information to please contact the Fayette Police Department (601)786-3333 for Chief Lashawn McMiller, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (601)786-3403 for Sheriff James Bailey, or Crimestoppers (888)442-5001.”