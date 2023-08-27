Student death investigated at Mississippi university Published 7:03 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

Multiple agencies are investigating a death at a Mississippi university.

According to a statement from Mississippi State University, the student’s body was found in a parked vehicle in a parking lot at the Starkville campus.

MSU Police Chief Kenneth Rogers said the department received a call at 1:10 p.m. Sunday about the unresponsive person. The coroner pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

MSU PD, Starkville Fire Department, Med-Stat Ambulance personnel and Coroner Michael Hunt were on scene investigating the incident. Rogers said there was no danger to the rest of campus related to this incident and normal operations have resumed.

Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said the university would provide appropriate counseling services and other support for any students or staff impacted by the incident.

“Our deepest sympathies extend to the family and friends of the victim,” Hyatt said.

The death investigation is ongoing. MSU will have no additional comment until midday on Monday, Aug. 28.

The university asks respect for the privacy of the family and friends of this student at this sad and difficult time.