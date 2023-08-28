Democratic nominee for Mississippi Secretary of State announces he is withdrawing from election Published 5:32 am Monday, August 28, 2023

The Democratic nominee for Mississippi Secretary of State, Shuwaski Young, announced that he is withdrawing from the election for health reasons.

“Recently, I suffered a hypertensive crisis which placed an immediate and continuous challenge on my ability to campaign for the Office of Secretary of State. My intent was to press forward knowing full-well the risk being placed on my health due to a rigorous campaign schedule. I can no longer take this risk. Therefore, I am announcing my intent to withdraw my candidacy for Secretary of State,” said Young. “I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of statewide support I have received throughout this campaign.”

Young would have faced incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) in the November General Election. Young was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

According to Mississippi election code, Young will need to file an affidavit with the State Board of Election Commissioners explaining his intention to withdraw due to medical reasons.

If the election commissioners approve Young’s withdrawal, the state Democratic Party Executive Committee will be allowed to appoint someone as a substitute to appear on the ballot in November against incumbent Republican Michael Watson.