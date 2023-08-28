Legends of Motown: Mississippi university to host The Commodores Published 8:31 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

Mark your calendars for a night of legendary hits as The Commodores take the stage at the Bologna Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on Thursday, September 7th, at 7:30 pm. This highly anticipated concert opens the Fall 2023 mainstage series and promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with “Hit, After Hit, After Hit” and “All the Emotion, All the Excitement.”

For more than three decades, The Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. Formed in 1968 while all the members were in college at the Tuskegee Institute, they were soon discovered by the legendary Berry Gordy, leading to a remarkable journey with Motown. With hits like “Machine Gun” and “Sail On,” The Commodores became proven artists, selling over 60 million records and earning the title of “Grammy Award Winners” for their hit song “Night Shift” in 1986.

Unlike many other groups, The Commodores haven’t rested on their early hits. Quite the contrary, they have continued to put out quality work, establishing their own record label, Commodores Records and Entertainment. Under that label, they released Commodores Hits Vol. 1, Commodores Hits Vol. 2, Commodores Christmas, and Commodores XX-No Tricks. Today, The Commodores stand not only as talented and successful musicians but as artists determined to continue their success into the future.

With the new discs, new tour, and a new label, The Commodores have maintained their place among the most successful entertainers in the world. Their new careers as entrepreneurs, as well as performers bring the boys from Tuskegee full circle. Bringing the talent and experience of three decades of writing, producing, and performing hit music to a whole new generation of fans, The Commodores are proving once again that their future is as bright as their past.

This iconic Motown band’s “Legends of Motown” status is a testament to their enduring appeal and unwavering popularity. The Commodores aren’t just any group. They have staying power. Just like their hit song “Brick House,” The Commodores have created a foundation in the music industry that just won’t budge.

Tickets to The Commodores are on sale now at www.bolognapac.com or at the BPAC Ticket Office at 662.846.4626.

For more information about The Commodores and venue features, please visit bolognapac.com or contact the ticket office at the Bologna Performing Arts Center.