Mississippi man initially charged with cyberstalking now charged with intimidating witness Published 8:23 am Monday, August 28, 2023

A Mississippi man initially arrested on cyberstalking charges has now been charged with intimidating a witness.

On August 8th, 2023, the Oxford Police Department took a report of harassing contact via phone calls and text messages, according to an OPD news release.

After investigation, Tayler Beard, 27, of Oxford, was arrested and charged initially with one count of Cyberstalking and additionally charged later with Intimidating a Witness.

Beard was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was given a $20,000 bond for his

Cyberstalking charge, but his bond was revoked due to his Intimidating a Witness arrest.