Mississippi Skies: Think summer is close to being over? We have some bad news… Published 8:27 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

For anyone hoping for summer’s grip to end, we have a disappointing update. The National Weather Service is forecasting above average temperatures, at least for the next couple weeks.

“There is a 70 to 80 percent chance that above average heat is going to continue through mid-September along with a 40 percent chance of excessive heat during that time,” the statement reads. “Take precautions to protect yourself from heat illnesses throughout this prolonged heat wave.”

Several of us will get a slight break this week for a day or two, but temperatures and humidity levels are going right back up towards this weekend. Rain possibilities will also drop to isolated shower chances.

We’re still monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia’s trip across the Gulf of Mexico. Although models project the storm to become a “major” hurricane, most of the threats will be well into Florida and away from Mississippi.

Tuesday marks the anniversary of one of the most destructive weather events in American history.

Hurricane Katrina made landfall on Aug. 29, 2005.

“Hurricane Katrina was the costliest and one of the deadliest hurricanes to strike the United States in recorded history,” the NWS wrote. “Katrina’s destruction wasn’t limited to just Louisiana and Mississippi with damage reported as far east as the Florida Panhandle due to the large wind field and storm surge associated with the hurricane. In all, Hurricane Katrina was responsible for 1,833 fatalities and caused $108 billion in damage [unadjusted 2005 dollars].”

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 88. Clear Tuesday night with a low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High near 89. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 65.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 90 and heat index of 100. A few showers in the morning, then showers and storms possible in the afternoon. A few more showers and storms in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Showers and storms possible, becoming likely in the afternoon. High of 91 and heat index of 105. A few more showers and storms in the evening, then partly cloudy. Low of 74.