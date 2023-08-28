MSU identifies student found dead on campus Published 6:36 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity and the Mississippi State University campus is in mourning Monday following the death of a student on campus Sunday. MSU identified the student as Maxwell Curtis Pennebaker, a sophomore building construction science major from Madison.

MSU announced yesterday through several communication channels that a male student was found dead in a vehicle at an on campus parking lot. Coroner Michael Hunt and MSU officials and law enforcement are investigating the death, but foul play is not suspected.

President Mark Keenum and his wife Rhonda Keenum met with the men of Phi Kappa Tau to express their sympathies, encourage, and pray for the young men Sunday. Mississippi State said it will continue to support the family and friends of Pennebaker.