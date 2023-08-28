Two 15-year-old boys mishandle gun, killing victim, Mississippi police report Published 5:57 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Two 15-year-old boys have been taken into custody after a gun discharged and killed another victim while the boys were handling the firearm.

Gulfport Police charged Kavion Dakari Hannibal and Desean Curtis Cooper, both 15, with one count of manslaughter.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, police responded to the 400 block of Kahler Street in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased gunshot victim, later identified as Alexis McLaurin.

After an investigation, police believe Hannibal and Cooper were mishandling a firearm, which the gun discharged and struck McLaurin.

Hannibal and Cooper were processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their $1,000,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.