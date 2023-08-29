Mississippi Skies: No heat wave Wednesday. How long will the autumn teaser last? Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

It’s certainly not going to be cool Wednesday, but the triple digit real temps and heat indexes are gone, at least for a day or two.

Northern Mississippi will top out in the 80s while the Gulf Coast will have a high in the low to mid-90s. It’s going to be quite breezy for most of us with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. That will certainly help us feel much more comfortable than the past several months, especially considering we’ll have mostly sunny skies for much of the day.

The real teaser for autumn will be Wednesday night as temps drop to the lower 62s for the northern third of the state and the mid-60s for central and southern Mississippi. Even the Gulf Coast will have lows into the lower 70s.

We have the possibility of two major hurricanes in the tropics Wednesday. Franklin is already a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean. No threat to the United States, the storm is heading out to sea.

The storm that did make it to the Gulf – Hurricane Idalia – is expected to become a major hurricane Wednesday before striking Florida.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 88. Breezy. Mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 62.

Central Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 90. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 62.

South Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high near 93. Mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. High of 94. A couple more isolated showers possible in the evening. Becoming mostly clear after midnight with a low of 72.