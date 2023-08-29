Mississippi woman arrested, accused of embezzling thousands from city utility customers Published 12:55 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been arrested and charged with embezzlement and false statements, State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday.

Alicia Landaverde, a former customer service representative for the City of Gautier Utility Department, was arrested by special agents from the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office.

Landaverde is accused of reversing late fees paid by customers and then taking the reversed fees for herself.

Landaverde was served an $8,514.06 demand letter at the time of her surrender.

She faces 25 years and $6,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.

“We will continue to investigate cases, from small thefts to the largest public fraud case in state history, to ensure taxpayer dollars are protected,” said State Auditor Shad White.

