Mississippi animal control officers arrested, accused of stealing fuel from city Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Two Mississippi animal control officers have been arrested for stealing fuel from the City of Jackson’s Fuelman program.

Jackson police arrested Officer Sam Brown said Marquette Allen, II, 30, and Roderick Hibbler, 26, on Aug. 29.

The charges stem from alerts of exceptions on exceeding fuel purchases within the Jackson Animal Control Unit.

According to Brown, an internal investigation revealed significant evidence of the theft of fuel through the City of Jackson’s Fuelman program throughout this year.

The total amount of fuel and monetary value has yet to be determined.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.