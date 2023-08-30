Mississippi Skies: Will we have another pleasant fall day Thursday? Some of us will, but others have some changes Published 11:36 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday ended up being a pretty nice day for August across Mississippi. Even though temperatures still rose into the 90s for some parts of the state, humidity levels were much more comfortable. Unfortunately, that’s already changing Thursday.

The north half of Mississippi will have another day with highs in the 80s and lows in the lower 60s. The skies will be sunny and there will be a pleasant breeze. In the southern half, we’ll already have humidity levels increasing to uncomfortable levels. Most of the state will be sunny with a few showers and storms possible on the Gulf Coast.

The tropics are exploding in activity. We still have Tropical Storm Idalia entering the Atlantic after a Florida landfall and Major Hurricane Frankling, but we also have Tropical Despression 11. Besides those, we have two more areas to watch that could form into something more organized in the next few days.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 85. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 61.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 87. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 63.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 94. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 70.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. High of 96. More storms possible overnight. Low of 75.