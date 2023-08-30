Mississippi troopers: Two killed in fiery crash after car traveling up to 100 mph fails to negotiate curve Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Mississippi officials report that two people died in a fiery crash after their vehicle which was traveling at about 100 mph failed to negotiate a curve in a highway.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has officially confirmed the deaths of two individuals in a fiery crash that occurred on Friday night in Pearl River County. The accident took place around 10:30 p.m. on Mississippi Highway 43 North. The collision resulted in a vehicle fire. The victims are Ramone Jackson, 20, and Shelby Kevwitch, 19.

According to family members, Jackson and Kevwitch had been in a relationship for five years.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage stated that the impact of the crash resulted in the immediate fatalities of Jackson and Kevwitch.

Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison reported that the events leading up to the crash began when a deputy was traveling westbound on Highway 43. A vehicle traveling at an estimated speed of over 100 miles per hour overtook the deputy’s car. The deputy activated his lights and initiated pursuit. However, this was short-lived as the deputy encountered road debris approximately a quarter-mile into the chase.

This caused the deputy to lose control of the vehicle, which veered into a ditch.

The subsequent crash involving Jackson and Kevwitch occurred when their vehicle failed to negotiate a curve past Otis Stewart Road.

The car lost control, colliding with a large oak tree. The impact resulted in a fire that claimed the lives of both occupants.