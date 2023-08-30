Mississippi woman arrested, accused of stealing vehicle Published 5:39 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

A Mississippi woman was arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle that was recovered miles away.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, on August 14, Tupelo police contacted a victim reporting her vehicle was stolen in the area of Mall Drive.

Later that day, the vehicle was recovered about 15 miles away in the Sherman area in Lee County.

During the investigation, 32-year-old Kaden Edge, of Blue Springs was identified as the possible suspect.

On August 28, officers arrested Edge and charged her with Grand Larceny and taking of a Motor Vehicle. Edge appeared before Tupelo Municipal Court, where Judge Jay Weir set her bond at $10,000.00.

This case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.