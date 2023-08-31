11-year-old in custody after reportedly firing rifle at Mississippi school bus Published 2:55 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Charges are pending for a child who reportedly fired a weapon at a Lincoln County School District bus Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 30.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a juvenile had discharged a long gun firearm from his yard toward or near the bus, Sheriff Steve Rushing said.

“The incident occurred on Newman Trail after the juvenile had been let off the bus at his residence after school,” Rushing said. “The child got the firearm from his house. He didn’t take it to school. The bus went down the road and turned around. The incident occurred when the bus went back by the house. No evidence of the bus being struck was discovered and no child was injured.”

A .22 caliber rifle was recovered from the home.

Following further investigation, charges will be filed in Lincoln County Youth Court against the 11-year-old juvenile, whose name will not be released, Rushing said.