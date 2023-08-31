Industries that laid off the most workers in July Published 7:05 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

World economies were left in disarray after the COVID-19 pandemic shocked supply chains and deeply affected the global workforce—and the U.S. was no exception.

As financial rescue efforts fade into the background, the U.S. economy faces dual crises of stubbornly persistent inflation and uncertainty about a looming downturn stemming from central banks’ own prescription for combating inflation: higher interest rates.

Companies spent 2022 pulling back on spending and new hires, moving forward cautiously. Over 1.5 million people were laid off or fired in July 2023 nationwide; that’s about the same as the previous month, but up nearly 4% from the same time last year.

#19. Mining and logging

– July 2023 layoffs: 6,000

— Change from prior month: -5,000

— Change from July 2022: +2,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 0.9% (Rank: #10)

— Change from prior month: -0.8 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: +0.2 percentage points

The mining and logging industry includes oil and gas workers as well as workers who cut timber and produce wood for residential construction. The logging industry faced an unseasonably warm winter in some parts of the U.S. as well as rising costs, which business leaders have cited as the reason for workforce cuts.

#18. Federal government

– July 2023 layoffs: 8,000

— Change from prior month: No change

— Change from July 2022: +3,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 0.3% (Rank: #18)

— Change from prior month: No change

— Change from July 2022: +0.1 percentage points

The federal government represents around 6% of all jobs in the country including the military, the departments of labor, education, and justice, and other federal agencies—as well as the U.S. Postal Service. The size of the federal government’s payroll has “significantly” decreased over the last 50 years, according to the nonpartisan Brookings Institution.

#17. Real estate and rental and leasing

– July 2023 layoffs: 17,000

— Change from prior month: +6,000

— Change from July 2022: -1,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 0.7% (Rank: #13)

— Change from prior month: +0.3 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: -0.1 percentage points

The real estate industry was among the first to feel the effects of rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve began its attempts to control inflation in 2022. Thousands of real estate agents and brokers have lost their jobs since rates began increasing and inventory has remained squeezed.

#16. Finance and insurance

– July 2023 layoffs: 25,000

— Change from prior month: +11,000

— Change from July 2022: +13,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 0.4% (Rank: #17)

— Change from prior month: +0.2 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: +0.2 percentage points

Finance and insurance companies enjoyed an employment boom in recent years, spurred by the onset of the pandemic. Americans cooped up in their apartments and houses leapt at the chance to secure larger homes for themselves at historically low interest rates. In today’s higher interest rate environment, these firms may find themselves poorly equipped to keep all of their workers on payroll. On the other hand, Americans have continued to borrow at surprising rates as inflation eats into their bottom lines.

#15. State and local government education

– July 2023 layoffs: 27,000

— Change from prior month: -7,000

— Change from July 2022: -2,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 0.3% (Rank: #18)

— Change from prior month: No change

— Change from July 2022: No change

Public school teachers are represented in the state and local government education sector, a field that has struggled to attract and retain teachers over the last decade as public school funding has dried up. Record inflation has made teaching wages close to unlivable in some places as conservative elected officials have slashed public education funding. Public schools may be forced to cut teachers in the event that costs rise to unmanageable levels.

#14. Wholesale trade

– July 2023 layoffs: 32,000

— Change from prior month: -2,000

— Change from July 2022: -20,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 0.5% (Rank: #16)

— Change from prior month: -0.1 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: -0.4 percentage points

Wholesale trade companies are intermediaries that don’t necessarily advertise their business to consumers. They operate in the background, buying inventory from manufacturers and reselling it to retailers. An American working in wholesale may be employed by Costco or a medical wholesaler like McKesson.

#13. Educational services

– July 2023 layoffs: 33,000

— Change from prior month: +1,000

— Change from July 2022: +8,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 0.8% (Rank: #11)

— Change from prior month: No change

— Change from July 2022: +0.1 percentage points

The nation’s educational services industry comprises private school teachers and college professors, employees of education technology companies, and nontraditional educators like online tutors. Colleges have struggled with a decline in overall enrollment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some in the industry fear some institutions may downsize.

#12. Information

– July 2023 layoffs: 39,000

— Change from prior month: +13,000

— Change from July 2022: +2,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 1.3% (Rank: #5)

— Change from prior month: +0.5 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: +0.1 percentage points

The information industry includes those working in media, which took a haircut in 2022 as corporate media outlets cut their head counts, citing uncertainty about the future of the economy. Interest in media, and with it ad dollars, spiked during the Trump administration as Americans tuned into cable news and visited news websites to keep up with two impeachments and near-weekly scandals. Information also includes tech, where there were a series of high-profile layoffs over the past year at industry giants.

#11. Arts, entertainment, and recreation

– July 2023 layoffs: 44,000

— Change from prior month: -7,000

— Change from July 2022: -35,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 1.8% (Rank: #2)

— Change from prior month: -0.3 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: -1.6 percentage points

The arts and entertainment sector was among the hardest hit in the steep COVID-19 recession of 2020. Though it has rebounded, the industry faces new challenges. Many TV and movie writers have been on strike since May 2, and actors joined them in a walkout in mid-July. This has brought many productions to a halt, meaning other workers in this industry aren’t needed—and may not be until the strikes are resolved.

#10. Nondurable goods manufacturing

– July 2023 layoffs: 52,000

— Change from prior month: +1,000

— Change from July 2022: -2,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 1.1% (Rank: #7)

— Change from prior month: No change

— Change from July 2022: No change

The phrase “nondurable goods” is a fancy way of saying any item you can purchase that will go bad if left on a shelf for too long, or will only provide the consumer with a single use before it’s gone. These items include food and cleaning products or even cigarettes. Americans working in nondurable goods manufacturing might work for a food processor like Frito-Lay or a makeup brand.

#9. State and local government, excluding education

– July 2023 layoffs: 53,000

— Change from prior month: +8,000

— Change from July 2022: +15,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 0.6% (Rank: #14)

— Change from prior month: +0.1 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: +0.2 percentage points

Record federal rescue funds kept Americans spending amid the COVID recession, putting ample money back into some state tax coffers. But those funds have dried up, and many governments are looking at significant budget shortfalls again, which likely means cutting employees.

#8. Other services

– July 2023 layoffs: 60,000

— Change from prior month: -9,000

— Change from July 2022: -6,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 1.0% (Rank: #8)

— Change from prior month: -0.2 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: -0.1 percentage points

The so-called “other services” category of American industry includes service-oriented jobs that don’t fit neatly into any other category. It includes jobs like equipment repair, religious work, and end-of-life care, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

#7. Durable goods manufacturing

– July 2023 layoffs: 67,000

— Change from prior month: +6,000

— Change from July 2022: +21,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 0.8% (Rank: #11)

— Change from prior month: No change

— Change from July 2022: +0.2 percentage points

Durable goods include any item purchased that gets reused over time and does not expire. These can be plastic storage bins, children’s toys, and even technology like smartphones. Manufacturing of durable goods saw a boom in the first two years of the pandemic as consumers spent their incomes on things they could safely enjoy from their homes. Some of those manufacturers have had to scale back head counts as consumer demand has dropped off in the goods-producing sector and moved into services—and as inflation has limited consumers’ spending power.

#6. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities

– July 2023 layoffs: 105,000

— Change from prior month: +8,000

— Change from July 2022: +1,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 1.4% (Rank: #4)

— Change from prior month: +0.1 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: No change

The transportation, warehousing, and utilities industry encompasses the massive supply chain in the U.S., which experienced unending hiccups and shocks throughout the last several years. Freight shipping companies have laid off staff over the last year, citing difficult economic conditions that have tamped down demand.

#5. Health care and social assistance

– July 2023 layoffs: 126,000

— Change from prior month: -23,000

— Change from July 2022: -14,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 0.6% (Rank: #14)

— Change from prior month: -0.1 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: -0.1 percentage points

The health care and social assistance sector is experiencing rising demand for its services as Americans continue to get older and live longer on average. The pandemic exhausted health care workers and accelerated the shift from in-hospital care to home care for elderly patients. While medical care costs have risen with inflation, the health care industry is also at a crisis point trying to attract enough new nurses to care for Americans.

#4. Retail trade

– July 2023 layoffs: 161,000

— Change from prior month: -19,000

— Change from July 2022: +22,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 1.0% (Rank: #8)

— Change from prior month: -0.2 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: +0.1 percentage points

Retail trade is one of the largest employers in the country, including retail floor workers as well as those employed within the many corporate branches at retail giants like Target and Kroger. Workers in these industries have faced some of the most difficult working conditions as they served customers through the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, companies like Walmart and Nordstrom have announced cuts to their workforces.

#3. Accommodation and food services

– July 2023 layoffs: 167,000

— Change from prior month: +35,000

— Change from July 2022: +24,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 1.2% (Rank: #6)

— Change from prior month: +0.3 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: +0.1 percentage points

The accommodation and food services industry comprises hotels, restaurants, and fast food chains that employ tens of millions of Americans. These leisure services struggled in the first two years of the pandemic as Americans pulled back on activities they felt could expose them to COVID-19, but have rebounded as people have gotten back into their normal habits. Record inflation has tempered some of that recovery; the higher costs of essential expenses mean there is less left over for Americans to treat themselves by dining out or taking a trip.

#2. Construction

– July 2023 layoffs: 171,000

— Change from prior month: +49,000

— Change from July 2022: +8,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 2.1% (Rank: #1)

— Change from prior month: +0.6 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: No change

Homebuying was rampant in 2021 with record low interest rates as the Fed tried to get people to spend amid COVID-19. Now, the Fed has raised interest rates quickly to temper the inflation that followed. This has slowed the greater real estate market and, in turn, home construction.

#1. Professional and business services

– July 2023 layoffs: 362,000

— Change from prior month: -61,000

— Change from July 2022: +21,000

– July 2023 layoff rate: 1.6% (Rank: #3)

— Change from prior month: -0.2 percentage points

— Change from July 2022: +0.1 percentage points

The professional and business services industry comprises attorneys, marketing, accountants, and other professionals who support businesses in mostly white-collar positions. Many of these positions have been safe over the past three years as demand from consumers remained hot and companies seemingly couldn’t find enough workers to fill jobs. But interest-rate hikes and bank failures may spell trouble.