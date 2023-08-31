Mississippi man killed when ATV flips during chase with police

Published 9:13 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was killed when the ATV he was driving to escape from police flipped over during the chase.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that David Nix, of Winona, was pulled over by a police officer Monday at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Nix was reportedly pulled over for speeding on Highway 407. When the officer returned to his squad car to get a breathalyzer test, Nix reportedly sped off on the ATV.

The officer followed the ATV down Stafford Wells Road, where the vehicle flipped during the chase.

Nix was killed in the incident.

The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

 

