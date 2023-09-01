Mississippi bus driver on leave after reportedly keeping students from leaving bus Published 12:23 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

A Mississippi school bus driver has been put on leave after she refused to let students off her bus despite pleas from students and parents.

A live video posted on social media shows the chaotic situation that occurred as elementary school students were left screaming and crying from the bus looking for their parents.

One child in the video was pulled from an open window of the bus.

The bus was reportedly stopped after the bus driver tried to discipline a student for using a phone on the bus. The bus was reportedly stopped for more than 30 minutes on the side of the road as the bus driver tried to control the situation.

The DeSoto County School District reports that the bus driver was a substitute and is now on administrative leave. According to the school district another bus driver has been assigned to the bus route for the remainder of the school year.

The situation remains under investigation by the school district.