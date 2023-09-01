Mississippi high school principal accused of shoplifting three times at same Walmart

Published 2:55 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi High School principal is facing misdemeanor shoplifting charges for three separate incidents at a Gulf Coast Walmart.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Bay High School principal Amy Yarborough Necaiseis is accused of leaving the Hancock County Walmart on Highway 90 without paying for merchandise.

On Aug. 20, Waveland Police reported that Necaise left the Walmart without paying for $123.66 worth of items.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

On Aug. 1, Necaise is accused of leaving the same Walmart without paying for $25.24 worth of merchandise. Necaise then reportedly visited the Walmart on Aug. 15 and left without paying for $51.25 worth of merchandise.

WLOX said the school board and superintendent have not responded to requests to comment.

 

 

 

More News

Mississippi bus driver on leave after reportedly keeping students from leaving bus

Suspect in June murder of Mississippi man captured in Texas, gets $2.2 million bond

One missing Mississippi teen returns home, another still missing

Mississippi woman charged with murder; man said he was meeting a woman after Snapchat conversation

Print Article