Mississippi high school principal accused of shoplifting three times at same Walmart Published 2:55 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

A Mississippi High School principal is facing misdemeanor shoplifting charges for three separate incidents at a Gulf Coast Walmart.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Bay High School principal Amy Yarborough Necaiseis is accused of leaving the Hancock County Walmart on Highway 90 without paying for merchandise.

On Aug. 20, Waveland Police reported that Necaise left the Walmart without paying for $123.66 worth of items.

On Aug. 1, Necaise is accused of leaving the same Walmart without paying for $25.24 worth of merchandise. Necaise then reportedly visited the Walmart on Aug. 15 and left without paying for $51.25 worth of merchandise.

WLOX said the school board and superintendent have not responded to requests to comment.