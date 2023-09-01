Mississippi Skies: August goes down in history with extremes. What is our first September weekend looking like for the Magnolia State? Published 9:35 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

In case you didn’t know, August was hot. How hot was it? Enough to shatter records for several Mississippi communities for daytime heat, nighttime warm lows, streaks of heat, etc.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, here are some highlights for all-time records:

Jackson

Warmest day by average temp

(tie) 92F on 8/11 and 8/12, Previously set 9/7/1925

Warmest minimum temp

(tie) 82F on 8/11, Previously set 9/1/1905

Warmest week

89.9F from 8/8 – 8/14, Previous record 89.2F from 9/4-10/1925

Hattiesburg

Highest temperature

107F on 8/26, Previous record 106F on 6/26/1914, 10/26/1919,

6/20/1936, 8/30/1951, and 6/14/1963

Warmest day by average temp

93F on 8/12, Previous record 91.5F on 6/16/1963 and 7/15/1980

Consecutive days with temperature of at least 90F

70 days *still active, Previous record 66 days ending 10/8/1925

Meridian

Warmest August

85.3F, Previous record 84.9F in August 2016

Warmest minimum temperature in the month of August

(tie) 79F on 8/12, Previously set 8/7/1935, 8/10/2016, 8/11/2016

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm midday. High of 83. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 70.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 84. Mostly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 69.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. High of 88 and heat index of 99. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low of 71.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 88. More showers and storms in the evening and overnight. Low of 74.