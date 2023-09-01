Mississippi Skies: Soggy weekend settling in for some of us Published 12:26 am Friday, September 1, 2023

As Labor Day weekend begins Friday afternoon, some folks may want to make some changes in holiday plans. While everyone has at least a slight chance of a shower or storm the next few days, southern Mississippi and the Gulf Coast have some significant chances for rain and storms Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures and humidity levels continue to climb back to summertime levels, albeit not as miserable as August. Dangerous wildfire conditions continue in several Mississippi counties, too.

The tropics are also on fire right now. We have three named systems and two areas we’re watching that have potential to develop into organized storms within the next day or two. None pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico yet, so we’ll just keep a monitoring eye out for now.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. High of 88. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 70.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 87. A shower or storm is possible in the afternoon or evening. Mostly cloudy Friday night with a low of 69.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 92 and heat index of 98. Mostly cloudy overnight with some more showers and storms possible. Low of 70.

Gulf Coast

Showers and storms likely. High of 88. More showers and storms Friday evening and overnight. Low of 74.